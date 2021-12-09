Watch
Ghislaine Maxwell trial adjourned for day after attorney falls sick

Federal judge says attorney 'ill and has to get care'
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Elizabeth Williams/AP
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell seated at the defense table in a red sweater, second from left, between two U.S. marshals next to defense lawyer Jeffrey Pagliuca, third from right, during her sex-abuse trial, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in New York.
Sketch of Ghislaine Maxwell in court during her trial, Dec. 8, 2021
Posted at 11:37 AM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 11:40:39-05

NEW YORK — The sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell has been paused because an attorney on the case has gotten sick.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan told the in federal court in Manhattan on Thursday that an attorney was "ill and has to get care."

She said there was no reason to believe the illness was related to the coronavirus.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: The Jeffrey Epstein Case

The judge sent jurors home for the day, telling them to expect to return Friday.

Maxwell, 59, has denied charges she groomed teenagers to give financier Jeffrey Epstein sexual messages.

The government had been expected to end its case by the end of the week.

