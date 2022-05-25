Kelley Dunn prepares to say goodbye to WPTV after 36 years

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A career spanning nearly four decades is coming to an end.

Kelley Dunn is signing off for the final time Wednesday after a 36-year career at WPTV.

The six-time Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the WPTV family on Feb. 10, 1986, beginning her career as a reporter two months after graduating from the University of Florida.

Six months later, she was behind the anchor desk, first in the mornings and then anchoring the midday newscast. She currently co-anchors the 5, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts.

Dunn, who announced her retirement in February, has spent her entire professional life at WPTV – a rarity in the industry.

Dunn has work alongside some of the most respected anchors in the news business, among them Kent Ehrhardt, Jim Sackett and, most recently, Michael Williams.

Sackett, Dunn's former co-anchor, worked at WPTV for 34 years before his 2011 retirement.

She's been paired with Williams for the last 11 years.

Dunn will soon be trading in the Florida sunshine for the mountains of North Carolina.

As Dunn prepares for life after news, she's grateful for the opportunities she's had to connect with viewers, sharing their stories of desperation, inspiration and joy since 1986.

Watch WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4 p.m. as her current and former colleagues say farewell. Then stick around for WPTV's one-hour special tribute starting at 7 p.m. on WPTV, WPTV.com and the WPTV app on your phone or your favorite streaming device.