Kelley Dunn announces retirement after 36 years at WPTV

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The name Kelley Dunn is synonymous with WPTV. But come May, the veteran journalist will be going to Carolina.

Dunn announced her retirement Thursday, exactly 36 years to the day after beginning her career at WPTV.

WPTV WPTV's Kelley Dunn sits at the anchor desk of the only television station where she's ever worked.

"Thirty-six years is a long time to be on television," Dunn told WPTV.com. "I have had a wonderful career and I'm grateful, but I have worked straight through since I graduated from college. I want to spend more time with my husband, grown children and my wonderful extended family. My husband and I have always dreamed of retiring to the mountains of western North Carolina. We worked hard to get to this point in our lives and we are ready to enjoy beautiful views, a change of seasons and step back from busy lives."

A six-time Emmy Award-winning journalist, Dunn joined the WPTV family on Feb. 10, 1986, beginning her career as a reporter two months after graduating from the University of Florida.

WPTV Kelley Dunn welcomes viewers to a 5 a.m. newscast on WPTV, which was then known as Action 5 News.

Six months later, she was behind the anchor desk, first in the mornings and then anchoring the midday newscast. She currently co-anchors the 5, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts.

The announcement means WPTV will be Dunn's first and last stop in television news — a rarity in such a transient profession.

WPTV Longtime WPTV anchor Jim Sackett, who retired in 2011, has fun doing the Florida State tomahawk chop on the set, but co-anchor Kelley Dunn, an avid Florida Gators fan, isn't having it.

"WPTV has been my extended family since I was 22 years old and a rookie reporter," she told WPTV.com. "I've met so many interesting people covering this community. I met my husband and we raised our children here. South Florida will always have a special place in my heart."

Not to worry, as WPTV's loyal viewers and her colleagues will have plenty of opportunities to say goodbye to her between now and May.