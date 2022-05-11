Kathy Reynolds named news director at WPTV

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Kathy Reynolds has been named news director at WPTV.

The E.W. Scripps Co. announced the hire Wednesday.

Reynolds comes to South Florida from Washington, D.C., where she currently serves as news content director at WUSA, the CBS affiliate in the nation's capital.

In that role, she led the news department in the development and execution of strategic plans promoting audience growth on all platforms. In addition to her time in Washington, Reynolds has held news director positions in Portland, Maine, Flint, Michigan, and Toledo, Ohio.

Under her leadership, those newsrooms earned multiple Emmy and Murrow Awards, including three regional wins for overall excellence and a national win for innovation.

Prior to her role as a news director, Reynolds worked as an investigative reporter.

"Kathy's extensive experience, commitment to journalism and community, and track record of success make her the ideal leader for WPTV's news organization," Bill Siegel, vice president and general manager of WPTV, said. "We're excited for her to lead the largest and most resourced news team in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast, continuing WPTV's tradition of essential journalism and impactful storytelling."

Reynolds holds a master's degree in professional communication and a bachelor's degree in communication, both from La Salle University.

She'll begin at WPTV on May 31.