Bill Siegel named new vice president, general manager at WPTV

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV has a new leader.

Bill Siegel has been named WPTV's new vice president and general manager, the E.W. Scripps Co. announced Thursday.

Siegel comes to WPTV from WSFL, the company's CW affiliate in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale market, where he served in the same capacity since December 2019.

"Bill is a veteran journalist dedicated to impactful and trustworthy journalism," Brian Lawlor, president of local media for Scripps, said in a statement. "His deep experience in broadcasting will help drive WPTV's continued success."

During his tenure at WSFL, Siegel partnered with market leader WPLG to launch new local newscasts and worked with Scripps leaders across the state to develop and debut Florida 24, a 24-hour streaming news channel that can also be seen locally on WHDT.

"I am very proud of what we were able to accomplish in Miami, and I know that our teams will continue to advance local journalism in South Florida," Siegel said in a statement. "I look forward to continuing my Scripps journey in West Palm Beach, and I am thankful to be given the opportunity to lead the great team at WPTV."

Peter Burke/WPTV This June 28, 2021, photograph shows an exterior view of WPTV on Banyan Boulevard in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla.

Prior to joining WSFL, Siegel served as senior director of content strategy for Scripps local media.

Before joining the Scripps family in 2015, Siegel spent four years as executive news director at WWL, the CBS affiliate in New Orleans. He has also worked as assistant news director at WISN in Milwaukee, executive producer at KMOV in St. Louis, executive producer at KENS in San Antonio and as a producer at KESQ in Palm Springs, California.

Siegel holds a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Iowa and a master's degree in broadcast journalism from Syracuse University.

He will begin his new position Monday.