5 Things To Know On Wednesday, May 4, 2022

1. Chuck Schumer promises vote on abortion rights

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts authenticated the draft opinion in an abortion case that was leaked to Politico. The chief justice added that he has directed the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation into who leaked the document.

The draft opinion says the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed that if the ruling stands, the Senate will vote on legislation to uphold women’s access to abortions, but stopped short of promising to change Senate filibuster rules.

Rally held in West Palm Beach to fight Roe v. Wade reversal

2. Florida dominates list of most overvalued US rental markets

Researchers from FAU ranked the 25 most overvalued U.S. rental markets, and the first five were all in the Sunshine State.

The study found that renters in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties are paying an average of $2,832 a month — 21.75% above what they should be paying based on the area's long-term leasing trends.

The study called the recent rent increases "unusual" because rents tend to be less volatile than housing prices, which are more reactionary to external forces, such as mortgage rate changes.

Renters face high costs, low inventory in South Florida

3. Police looking for missing teen in West Palm Beach

Police said Katelynn Cherry, 16, was last seen Friday, April 29, in the 1700 block of North Congress Avenue.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who locates Katelynn is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 and mention 6305.

WPBPD

4. Brittney Griner considered wrongfully detained

The Biden administration has determined WNBA star Brittney Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia, meaning the U.S. will more aggressively work to secure her release. At the same time, the legal case against her plays out.

In February, Griner was detained at an airport after Russian authorities said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing traces of cannabis oil.

Her case has been moved to the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, which is responsible for negotiating the release of hostages and other Americans classified as being wrongfully detained in other countries.

US officials: Brittney Griner considered wrongfully detained

5. Trump election probe special grand jury selected in Atlanta

A special grand jury was selected Monday to investigate whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who's been tasked with overseeing the special grand jury, told the people summoned to the jury pool that they would not be hearing a trial but would instead be serving on an investigative special grand jury looking into actions surrounding the 2020 general election.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has confirmed that her team is looking into a January 2021 phone call in which Trump pushed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" the votes needed for him to win the state.

Trump Election Probe Special Grand Jury Selected In Atlanta

