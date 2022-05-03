Police looking for missing runaway teen in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are looking for a missing runaway teen they say has not been seen in a few days.

Police said Katelynn Cherry, 16, was last seen Friday, April 29, in the 1700 block of North Congress Avenue.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who locates Katelynn is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 and mention 6305.

WPBPD