5 Things To Know On Wednesday, March 17, 2021

1. Georgia massage parlor shootings leave 8 dead

Shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs Tuesday evening left eight people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said.

A 21-year-old man suspected in the shootings was taken into custody in southwest Georgia hours later after a manhunt, police said.

The killings came amid a recent wave of attacks against Asian Americans that coincided with the spread of the coronavirus across the United States.

2. Former President Trump assures supporters that COVID-19 vaccination is safe

Former President Donald Trump again urged people to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, saying he would recommend vaccination to “a lot of people that don’t want to get it, and a lot of those people voted for me.”

“We have our freedoms and we have to live by that and I agree with that also. But it is a great vaccine. It is a safe vaccine and it is something that works," he said.

Trump has promoted vaccination before. When he appeared Feb. 28 at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, he said, “Everybody, go get your shot.”

Trump on COVID Vaccine: "I would recommend it and I would recommend it to a lot people that don't want to get it and a lot of the people voted for me. But again we have our freedoms and we have to live by that and I agree with that also. It's a great vaccine. It's a safe vaccine" pic.twitter.com/OFef4m6y8V — Mona Salama (@MonaSalama_) March 16, 2021

3. 4-year-old boy among 3 killed in Pembroke Pines plane crash

A plane crashed into a SUV, killing the 4-year-old boy in the car and the two people on the plane on Monday.

Broward County chief medical examiner Dr. Craig Mallack confirmed Tuesday that Taylor Bishop, 4, was killed in the crash in a neighborhood near the North Perry Airport.

Pembroke Pines police, airport authorities and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

4. First responders in Florida could get $1,000 bonus

During a news conference in Tallahassee on Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he's asking the Florida Legislature to approve a $208 million plan that would allow all sworn law enforcement officers, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians in the Sunshine State to receive a one-time $1,000 bonus.

That spending strategy is just one part of the many recommendations DeSantis outlined for how Florida should spend the anticipated $9 billion to $10 billion in federal stimulus funding that it's set to receive over the remainder of the year.

You can see the full plan at the link above.

5. Tiger Woods returns to Florida to recover from car crash

Tiger Woods says he's back home in Florida to resume recovering from career-threatening injuries to his right leg.

Woods was injured on Feb. 23 while driving an SUV to a television shoot along winding suburban roads in Los Angeles.

The SUV crashed over a median and off the road. He shattered bones in his lower right leg, ankle and foot. Woods says he's thankful for the outpouring of support.

