5 Things To Know On Tuesday, October 26, 2021

1. DeSantis plans bonuses for officers who relocate as vaccine mandates get pushback

Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to sign legislation during an upcoming special session that will award a $5,000 bonus to any law enforcement official who relocates to Florida.

While not specifically tying the legislation to officers who refuse a COVID-19 vaccine, DeSantis noted on Fox News that thousands of officers could lose their job due to a vaccine mandate including New York City, Seattle and Chicago.

The Florida governor, who is a vocal opponent of vaccine mandates, said the bonus would be available to all law enforcement officers who relocate to Florida.

2. Manatee deaths in Florida expected to reach at least 1,000 this year

Already the manatee death rate nearly double the five-year average as experts prepare for the worst. It's the most deaths for the mammal in Florida in decades.

The deaths going back to last winter are considered an 'unusual mortality event.' A significant focus is on the state's east coast, in the Indian River Lagoon.

A factor behind the deaths may be a loss in food, seagrass. Scientists explain that ties back to water quality. Algal blooms in the area have led to less water clarity and light, leading to significantly less seagrass, which manatees feed off.

3. Celebrate National Pumpkin Day and help young pregnant women

It's National Pumpkin Day and Hannah's Home of South Florida is selling pumpkins to support a good cause.

Proceeds from this venture will help young pregnant women who are homeless.

"It takes care of all of their food, housing, takes care of any kind of medical need that we might come across that isn't covered by insurance. The diapers everything for the baby," volunteer coordinator Betty Wolcott said.

4. FDA to review COVID-19 vaccine data for children today

The Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) vaccine advisory committee is meeting Tuesday to review the effectiveness of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in 5 to 11-year-olds.

Mitch Rothholz from the American Pharmacists Association says after Tuesday’s meeting, the Centers for Disease Control's vaccine committee will meet on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 before its director makes a final recommendation.

If everything goes smoothly, Rothholz said 5 to 11-year-olds could start getting vaccinated the first weekend in November.

5. Palm Beach County's annual Showcase of Schools launches

Parents and students in Palm Beach County public schools today can begin learning about the hundreds of specialized programs children can participate in next school year.

The event used to be held at the South Florida Fairgounds near West Palm Beach, but will be virtual once again this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Families can go online and learn specifics about the more than 300 Career and Choice Academy programs across the school district from elementary through high school.

Today's Forecast

Cold front pushes south with drier weather:

Latest Weather Forecast: Tuesday 5 a.m.

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

On October 26, 2001, President George W. Bush signs the Patriot Act, an anti-terrorism law drawn up in response to the attacks on September 11, 2001.

