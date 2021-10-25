Proceeds from pumpkin patch helps young pregnant women

TEQUESTA, Fla. — Face painting, playing games with the family and buying a pumpkin - all things you'll find at the pumpkin patch at Hannah's Home of South Florida.

Carol Beresford is the founder of the organization. "I love this pumpkin patch. Every year it brings excitement and a change of season into my heart. Because I'm an old Ohio girl and we had these growing in our backyard," she said.

But this pumpkin patch is more than having a family picture or picking a pumpkin to carve.

Proceeds from this venture will help young pregnant women who are homeless.

Betty Wolcott is the volunteer coordinator. "It opens up a whole door to exposing them to us and to the need that these women are out there sleeping on park benches and in their cars and it makes them aware of what a serious problem it is in South Florida," she said.

Here the women and their babies have a place to stay for a while. "It takes care of all of their food, housing, takes care of any kind of medical need that we might come across that isn't covered by insurance. The diapers everything for the baby," Wolcott said.

Ana Sutko is pregnant. She's one of the young women staying at Hannah's Home of South Florida. "They've helped me in so many ways, like they've helped pay for doctor's visits and set up appointments. They've provided clothes for me and my baby and food and all of that," she said.