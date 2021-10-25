PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Parents and students in Palm Beach County public schools on Tuesday can begin learning about the hundreds of specialized programs children can participate in next school year.

The School District of Palm Beach County's annual Showcase of Schools launches Tuesday afternoon.

The event used to be held at the South Florida Fairgounds near West Palm Beach, but will be virtual once again this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Education

Families can go online and learn specifics about the more than 300 Career and Choice Academy programs across the school district from elementary through high school.

It's a chance for students to get involved in a subject area that interests them and could lead to a job after high school or college.

"That's our number one goal is to provide an opportunity for our students to find something they can hold on and really find a liking for to make attending the schools here in Palm Beach County rewarding," said Dr. Glenda Sheffield, the chief academic officer for the School District of Palm Beach County.

The Showcase of Schools will kick off online at 4 p.m. Tuesday with a Facebook Live broadcast from school district leaders answering your questions.

The application process for the Career and Choice Academy programs will start on Nov. 1.

For more information about Palm Beach County's annual Showcase of Schools, click here.