5 Things To Know On Tuesday, May 25, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Florida is on fire

According to the state's wildfire map, there are currently 71 active wildfires in Florida burning nearly 5,400 acres across our state.

Crews in Palm Beach Gardens battled a large 464-acre brushfire located southwest of the North County Airport on Monday.

The Florida Forest Service said Monday that the Tree Frog fire in Indian River County is now 80 percent contained after it sparked Friday.

Fire crews battle 464-acre brushfire in Palm Beach Gardens

2. Florida v. Facebook: DeSantis signs Big Tech 'censorship' law

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new law that in theory would allow consumers to sue social media companies.

The bill prohibits tech platforms from suspending or banning political candidates in the state, with possible fines of $250,000 per day if the de-platformed candidate is seeking statewide office and $25,000 per day if the candidate is running for a non-statewide office. There's one Florida resident/former president who the bill would affect.

Tech industry critics say the legislation is unconstitutional, setting the stage for a court battle over the law and it could be expensive. How will Florida pay for these lawsuits? It remains to be seen.

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at Florida International University

3. Florida ending $300 supplemental unemployment payments

Florida will join a handful of other states dropping their extra $300 weekly benefits from the federal government for unemployed workers.

Citing the need for unemployed Floridians to return to the workforce, Secretary Dane Eagle said the federal payments will end June 26.

The federal benefits program for unemployed workers is set to expire on Sept. 6 for states that do not opt out.

Florida ending $300 supplemental payments from federal government for unemployed workers

4. Noticing some shortages? You're not the only one:

One of the biggest sticking points of the resurging economy and job outlook is the shortage of some products and a rise in prices.

Much of this stems from the disruption of the supply chain over the last 14 months after many industries either closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or reduced production due to lower demand.

At the link above, we've complied a list of what's in short supply like chicken, diapers and more, why each item is scarce and when they could return to normal level.

Elise Amendola/AP FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. Amid the pandemic-fueled recession, your job description and responsibilities may have changed. Whether you’ve taken on more tasks after employees were laid off or your household income has taken a hit, there are plenty of reasons to negotiate your salary even in tough times. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

5. Panthers heat up, Heat go ice cold

Panthers rookie goalie Spencer Knight stopped 36 shots, Mackenzie Weegar had a goal and an assist, and the Panthers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 on Monday in Game 5 of their Central Division playoff series.

The Lightning still lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and host Game 6 on Wednesday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks crushed the Miami Heat 128-109 to take a 2-0 first-round play-off lead over last year's NBA Finals runners-up.

Lynne Sladky/AP Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight (30) stops a shot on the goal by Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) during the first period in Game 5 of a Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla.

Today's Forecast

Warming trend through the weekend:

Latest Weather Forecast: Tuesday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

On May 25, 1787, four years after the United States won its independence from England, 55 state delegates, including George Washington, James Madison and Benjamin Franklin, convene in Philadelphia to compose a new U.S. constitution.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."