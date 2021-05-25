Watch
Sports

Actions

Spencer Knight saves 36 shots as Panthers top Lightning 4-1

Rookie, 20, third different goalie to start for Florida in series
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Lynne Sladky/AP
Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight (30) stops a shot on the goal by Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) during the first period in Game 5 of a Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla.
Florida Panthers goalie Spencer Knight blocks shot by Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn in Game 5 of playoff series, May 24, 2021
Posted at 11:17 PM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 23:17:22-04

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers entrusted their season to a rookie goalie making his playoff debut. Spencer Knight delivered.

Knight, 20, stopped 36 shots, Mackenzie Weegar had a goal and an assist, and the Panthers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 on Monday in Game 5 of their Central Division playoff series.

The Lightning still lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and host Game 6 on Wednesday night.

But Knight -- the third different goalie to start for Florida in this series -- stymied the reigning Stanley Cup champions.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right