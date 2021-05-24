Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis takes on Big Tech 'censorship' with new law

MIAMI — Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to give Floridians more power over what he calls censorship by Big Tech companies.

The governor on Monday signed a new law at Florida International University in Miami to gives consumers more protections against social media companies.

"This reform gives every Floridian the power to fight back against Big Tech," DeSantis said.

The new law allows Floridians who are deplatformed by tech companies to sue them. Courts may award up to $100,000 in damages, DeSantis said.

In addition, the law requires social media companies to be transparent about their content moderation practices, and they must publish detailed standards explaining how they decide whom to censor.

They also must give users proper notice of changes to those policies.

"We're the first state to hold these Big Tech companies to this standard of transparency and accountability," DeSantis said. "Their power up to this point has effectively been unchecked."

Democrats in the Florida Senate who oppose the law released this statement on Monday: