5 Things To Know On Tuesday, May 18, 2021

1. Coronavirus cases down in all 50 states, but Florida leads in deaths:

President Biden announced a positive milestone as the White House prepares to send 20 million additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine to other countries.

In announcing the new effort, Biden said that ultimately, total protection from the virus will come when the entire world has been inoculated from COVID-19.

Florida led the nation in single-day increased deaths Monday with 58. However; the state's daily first-time positivity rate remained below the target 5 percent for the eighth day in a row at 4.42.

2. More mask requirements eased for vaccinated individuals:

Palm Beach County has modified its mask mandate for government buildings saying that vaccinated individuals don't need a mask. Masks are still required for schools and public transportation.

Target, CVS and Starbucks joined stores relaxing mask mandates for vaccinated customers. Publix, Walmart, Costco, Trader Joe's and more had already relaxed their mandates.

Home Depot, Walgreensand some others are still enforcing mask mandates.

3. Missile-warning satellite launch rescheduled for today

The United Launch Alliance will attempt to launch their Atlas V mission Tuesday after they were forced to scrub Monday's launch due to technical issues.

The next window to launch the nearly 200-foot rocket will be at 1:31 p.m. Tuesday. The rocket is carrying with it a missile-warning satellite for the U.S. Space Force.

Meteorologist James Weiland says weather looks slightly less favorable with conditions dropping from 90% to 80% "go."

4. The latest in the Middle East:

Palestinians across Israel and the occupied territories are on strike in a rare collective action against Israel’s policies.

The move came Tuesday as Israeli strikes rained down on Gaza and militants fired dozens of rockets from the Hamas-ruled territory.

Heavy fighting broke out May 10 when Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers fired long-range rockets toward Jerusalem. Since then, at least 213 Palestinians have been killed in heavy Israeli airstrikes, and 10 people in Israel have been killed in ongoing rocket attacks from Gaza.

5. Families of 88% of kids in US to start receiving child tax credit payments:

About 39 million U.S. families will begin receiving monthly child tax credit payments on July 15, the Biden administration announced Monday.

Eligible families will receive a payment of up to $300 per month for each child under age 6 and up to $250 per month for each child age 6 and above.

The American Rescue Plan increased the maximum child tax credit in 2021 to $3,600 for children under the age of 6 and to $3,000 per child for kids between ages 6 and 17.

On This Day In History

On May 18, 1930, at 8:32 a.m. PDT, Mount St. Helens, a volcanic peak in southwestern Washington, suffers a massive eruption, killing 57 people and devastating some 210 square miles of wilderness.

