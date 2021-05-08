Daily first-time positivity rates stay below 5%; Florida 4.67%, Palm Beach County 3.69%

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's daily first-time coronavirus positivity rate remained below the target 5 percent for the third day in a row at 4.67, the least in six months, and Palm Beach County's 3.69 also was the lowest in half a year. Cases rose by 3,977 after a U.S.-high for the third day in a row, and deaths increased by 65 after 86, the Florida Health Department announced Saturday afternoon.

Of the increased deaths reported, 14 more were people 85 and older and long-term facilities increased by 9.

Palm Beach County's deaths remained unchanged and in third place 172 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast had net increase of one in St. Lucie. Okeechobee was unchanged.

Only California reported a triple-digit deaths increase Friday. Increased U.S. deaths: 837. Increased cases: 47,055. Until Wednesday, Florida was No. 1 for increased deaths in the U.S. for 12 days, and now it's two days in a row.

Florida has gone 42 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

Tests reported from labs Friday were 103,435, one day after 111,171 with 142,547 on April 13 and 24,091 April 11. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 4.69, the lowest since 3.67 Oct. 23, one day after 4.67, a two-week high of 7.30 April 25 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 3.69 percent, the lowest since 2.7 Oct. 23, one day after 3.89, a two-week high 7.15 April 26.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 6.21 percent, one day afrer 6.05 percent, the lowest since 5.95 Oct. 24, a two-week high 10.17 April 25 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

Florida's cases reached 2,266,575, including 145,126 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas and No. 4 New York also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 16 days for cases to pass more than 100,000 to 2.2 million Saturday, April 24, after 19 days 100,000 from 2 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 430 days, the death toll has reached 35,700, an average of 83 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 36,412 which rose by 1 to 712.

Residents' deaths passed 35,000 Wednesday, April 28 after 34,000 on Saturday, April 10, 15 days after rising more than 100,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March 12.

The increase of 7 on Sunday, April 11 was the least since 5 on Sept. 28.

Last Saturday's rise was 78.

The record was 276 on Aug. 11.

Palm Beach County remained 2,788 and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 14 to 6,246 and Broward is second, by 12 at 2,960.

St. Lucie went to 638 from 637, Martin at 320, Indian River at 299 and Okeechobee at 89 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,742 (5 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,625 (5 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,408 (4 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,331 (1 decrease in data revision), No. 8 Orange 1,270 (no change), No. 9 Lee 973 (no change), No. 10 Marion 966 (1 increase).

With a net increase of 27 deaths in South Florida of the 65 state total, which is 41.5 percent there are 13,339, which is 37.4 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 461, an average of 66 and 1.3 percent, compared with 427 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 18 over seven days for 0.6 percent. The U.S. figure is 0.8 percent with the world at 2.8 percent.

The 3,976 new cases are different than the 4,302 increase because of an update from previous days.

Before Saturday, the last time cases were below 4,000 was 3,682 Tuesday.

Last Saturday they rose by 5,419.

The last time they were more than 7,000 was 7,411 increase Saturday, April 24. On April 13 they rose by 9,068.

On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday, June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 20.7 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 825 compared with 711 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 234 one day after 279 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 353, St. Lucie 61, Martin 19, Indian River 14 and Okeechobee 5. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 489,839 and Broward is second at 239,692, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 27,638 for an average of 3,948 at 1.2 percent. The previous week the increase was 35,024 for an average of 5,003. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,223 per day in 434 days.

Florida's cases are 6.9 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.1 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.6 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 20th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is eighth at 138.2 with Michigan No. 1 at 234.4, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 58 on April 14 and April 21.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 175 compared with 86 one day ago. The state reported Saturday there are currently 2,709 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, two days after the time below 3,000 since April 5 and a decrease of 141. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fifth in total tests at 23,079,194, behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

2

First-time positivity rat

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 4.75 percent (day ago two-week low 4.5, two-week high 7.00 April 25). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: two-week low 3.69 percent (day ago 4.1, two-week high 7.19 April 25).

St. Lucie: 6.16 percent (day ago 8.5, two-week high 9.5 two days ago, two-week low 4.66 April 30). Martin: 5.09 percent (day ago 5.53, two-week high 9.86 four days ago, two-week low 3.29 six days ago). Indian River: 3.93 percent (day ago two-week high 6.32, two-week low 1.83 six days ago). Okeechobee: 7.58 percent on 61 negative tests (day ago 5.26 on 90 negative tests, two-week high 11.11 on 88 negative tests two days ago, two-week low 2.28 percent on 214 negative tests April 24).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.3 (+0.1), Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.6, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.2.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,663 (28th in nation), U.S. 1,798, world 422.2. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,719 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,901. Six months ago New York was 14.4 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee is the youngest in the state. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 48 deaths in the 15-24 class, which didn't change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 210 (no change).

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 11,042 (13 increase)

Infant to 4: 475 cases (124 increase), 631 hospitalized at one time (2 increase). Ages 5-14: 148,517 cases (493 increase), 615 hospitalized at one time (5 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,619,816 of the 2,224,148 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,261 (4 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,908,254 cases. Fatalities 6,252 (33 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

No. 1 West Palm Beach 34,881 (66 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 24,296 (27 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 20,462 (42 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 13,840 (26 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 10,633 (9 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 17,581 (44 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,500 (17 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,591 (13 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 950 (1 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,778 (11 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 92,023 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 90,746. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,987 (1 increase). Martin 810 (2 increase), St. Lucie 1,866 (1 increase), Indian River 880 (2 increase), Okeechobee 432 (1 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-two percent of the deaths, 11,352 residents and staff of long-term care (7 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,073 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,019 (1 increase).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 580,901 Friday (837 increase, seven days ago 728, record 4,474 Jan. 12). Four states reported at least 50 more deaths Friday. One week increase: 4,845 (0.8 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 61,027 (U.S.-high 100 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 52,611 (41 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 49,527 (53 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 26,494 (47 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 29 increase, No. 7 Illinois 36, No. 8 Georgia 43, No. 9 Ohio 84 (three days), No. 10 Michigan 30.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 12 Arizona 24, No. 11 Massachusetts 5, No. 31 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 11.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including West Virginia 2,719.

Cases

Total 32,651,865 Friday (47,055 increase, seven days ago 57,922, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Six states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,650,747 (2,471 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,891,504 (2,926increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 2,050,859 (2,370 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,351,497 (3,321 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: None.

Worldwide

Deaths: 3,283,263 (13,741 increase Friday, seven days ago 14,293, record 17,367 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 5.7 percent of increase and overall 18.1 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 89,844 (2.8 percent).

Cases: 157,526,509 (836,030 increase, seven days ago 878,811 record 904,792). India accounted for 49.5 percent percent of the daily death.

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 419,393 (2,217 increase, record 4,211). Cases 16,087,360 (78,337 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 India: Deaths 234,083 (3,915 increase, record 3,980 Thursday). Cases 21,491,598 (world record 414,188, surpassing 412,262 Thursday).

No. 4 Mexico: Deaths 218,657 (484 increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,361,874 (3,043 increase, record 22,339).

Europe: 2,682 new deaths, 114,305 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,598 (15 increase, record 2,396). Cases 4,431,043 (2,490 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 122,470 (207 increase, record 993). Cases 10,554 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 112,622 (376 increase, record 635). Cases 4,863,514 (8,386 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 106,101 (235 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,747,214 (19,124 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 85,056 (245 increase, record 1,244). Cases 17,550 increase, record 32,546.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 78,792 (66increase, record 996). Cases 8,186 increase, record 44,357.

Also, No. 13 Poland: Deaths 69,445 (453 increase, record 954). Cases 6,047 increase, record 37,596. No. 18 Ukraine: Deaths 45,830 (379 increase, record 481). Cases 8,404 increase, record 20,341.

Others

No. 11 Colombia: 76,867 deaths (453 increase, record 495 Saturday). Cases 117,525 increase, record 21,078.

No. 12 Iran: 74,241 deaths (335 increase, record 496). Cases 17,076 increase, 25,582 record.

No. 14 Argentina: 66,872 deaths (609 increase, fourth in world, record 663 Wednesday). Cases 22,552 increase, 29,472 record.

No. 16 South Africa: 54,687 deaths (67 increase, record 839. Cases 1,956 increase, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 24,529 (40 increase, record 257). Cases 7,849 increase, record 11,383.

No. 40 Japan: Deaths 10,773, passed Austria (record 148 increase, past mark 120). Cases: 6,057 increase, record 7,882.

No. 58: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, 2020, new verification on May 17). Cases: 7 increase Saturday.

No. 85 South Korea: Deaths 1,865 (5 increase Saturday, record 40). Cases: 525 increase, record 701.

