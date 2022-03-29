5 Things To Know On Tuesday, March 29, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Gov. Ron DeSantis signs "Don't Say Gay" bill into law

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed the controversial "Parental Rights In Education" measure — dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill by critics — into law.

The highly contentious legislation bans classroom instruction on "sexual orientation or gender identity" in kindergarten through third grade, or "in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."

Throughout debate in the GOP-controlled statehouse, Democrats have said the law’s language, particularly the phrases “classroom instruction” and “age appropriate,” could be interpreted so broadly that discussion in any grade could trigger lawsuits and create a classroom atmosphere where teachers would avoid the subjects entirely.

The law’s sponsor, Republican Rep. Joe Harding, has said it would not bar spontaneous discussions about sexual orientation or gender identity in schools but would prevent districts from integrating the subjects into official curriculum.

2. Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock

Will Smith has apologized to Chris Rock for slapping the comedian onstage at Sunday’s Oscars, writing in a statement that he was “out of line” and “wrong.”

Smith sent the statement Monday on his Instagram page, saying he is embarrassed by his actions.

Smith won the best actor award later in the ceremony, and on Monday he also apologized to the film academy, Oscar producers and viewers.

3. Second student dies after Royal Palm Beach school bus stop crash

A second Royal Palm Beach student has tragically passed away after a group of children were hit by a car at a school bus stop last week.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a 15-year-old boy died from his injuries on March 25. A 15-year-old girl passed away from her injuries just two days prior.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, charges are pending against Angel Antonio Lopez.

Investigators are waiting for toxicology test results to come back to show if the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash.

4. Jan. 6 panel votes for contempt charges for Navarro, Scavino

The Jan. 6 select committee voted unanimously on Monday to recommend that two former aides to then-President Donald Trump be held in contempt of Congress after refusing to comply with subpoenas that were issued.

Trade adviser Peter Navarro and communications aide Dan Scavino have refused for months to comply with subpoenas. Navarro and Scavino have been uncooperative in the congressional probe into the deadly 2021 insurrection.

Former President Donald Trump's son-in-law and former senior adviser to the then-president Jared Kushner is set to appear before a House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

5. Florida hits 90% one-shot vaccine percentage for adults

Florida became the 18th state to pass the 90% vaccination percentage for adults receiving at least one COVID-19 shot, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday.

Florida passed the 80% one-shot adult milestone on Oct. 18. The first dose was administered on Dec. 14, 2020.

The figure of 13,159,086 for full vaccination is 76.3% with Pfizer and Modern requiring two doses and Johnson & Johnson one. For boosters, it is 5,467,945 at 41.6%

