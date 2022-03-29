Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Will Smith apologizes: 'I was out of line and I was wrong'

Will Smith,Chris Rock
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Will Smith,Chris Rock
Posted at 9:30 PM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 21:52:29-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith has apologized to Chris Rock for slapping the comedian onstage at Sunday’s Oscars, writing in a statement that he was “out of line” and “wrong.”

Smith sent the statement Monday on his Instagram page, saying he is embarrassed by his actions. Smith’s assault on Rock stunned audiences inside the ceremony and at home.

The film academy condemned Smith’s behavior earlier Monday. Smith slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith won the best actor award later in the ceremony, and on Monday he also apologized to the film academy, Oscar producers and viewers.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News