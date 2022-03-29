Florida hits 90% one-shot vaccine percentage for adults

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida became the 18th state to pass the 90% vaccination percentage for adults receiving at least one COVID-19 shot, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday.

Also Monday, the state reported to the CDC 870 cases, one week after 664, the least since 287 Nov. 8, with record 76,611 Jan. 8. And deaths rose to 73,134, which is a 367 weekly gain one week after 728. And hospitalizations for coronavirus dropped to 1,132 (1.98% capacity), the least since record-keeping began July 2020, according to Department of Health and Human Services with a record 17,295 (23.35) on Aug. 19.

Florida passed the 80% one-shot adult milestone on Oct. 18. The first dose was administered on Dec. 14, 2020.

Florida has vaccinated 15,520,188 adults with at least one dose. The figure of 13,159,086 for full vaccination is 76.3% with Pfizer and Modern requiring two doses and Johnson & Johnson one. For boosters, it is 5,467,945 at 41.6%

The state's rates are ahead of the nation percentage of 88.3% for one dose and 75.4% for two. But the nation has a better percentage for boosters at 48.2%.

Among those 65 and older, it's a maximum 95% for one shot and 90.2% for two shots with boosters at 60.6%. In the U.S., the rates for 95% for one shot, 89% for two doses and 67.2% for boosters.

Among residents eligible for a vaccine, 12 and older, the one-shot vaccination it is 88.1% at 16,473,970 and two shots 74.6% at 13,951, 853. In the U.S., the one-dose rate is 86.5% and 73.9% for fully vaccinated.

On Oct. 29, the Food and Drug Administration approved children 5-11 for the vaccine. In Florida, the number is 16,870,694 for 5 and older at 83% for one shot and 14,262,134 at 70.1% The national figures are 81.7% for one dose and 65.5% for both.

The state report Friday listed 381,705 children getting at least on shot, or 23%.

Among all residents, Florida's one-dose rate is 78.6% with 66.4% fully vaccinated. The national numbers are 76.9% and 65.5%.

In all, 36,512,359 doses have been administered in Florida.

President Joe Biden had set a July 4, 2021, goal to have 70% of adults getting at least one vaccine. The nation and Florida didn't reach that goal until one month later.

Every state except Wyoming (69.6%) surpassed the 70% standard.

Fourteen states, mostly in the Northeast, have a 95% rate one-shot rate for adults — the maximum by the CDC — Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina. Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Maryland, Others above 90% are Delaware (94%), California (9.35%, Washington (91.4%).

Also the following territories are at 95%: American Samoa, District of Columbia, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, Republic of Palau.

