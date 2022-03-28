Second student dies after Royal Palm Beach school bus stop crash

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A second Royal Palm Beach student has tragically passed away after a group of children were hit by a car at a school bus stop last week.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a 15-year-old boy died from his injuries on March 25. A 15-year-old girl passed away from her injuries just two days prior.

WPTV A memorial for crash victims at Crestwood Boulevard South and Cypress Lake Drive in Royal Palm Beach on March 24, 2022.

The sheriff's office said Angel Antonio Lopez, 57, was driving a 2018 Alfa Romero Stelvio around 7 a.m. on March 22 and lost control, drove onto a sidewalk, and struck four Royal Palm Beach Community High School students who were waiting for their school bus.

Two other children — ages 16 and 17 — are recovering from their injuries.

Principal Michelle Fleming said in a letter to parents last week the bus stop at Crestwood Boulevard South and Cypress Lake Drive is being moved.

Fleming said the stop will be relocated to a nearby area by the School District of Palm Beach County's transportation department. However, the exact location of the new stop and when the change will happen are still being discussed, Fleming said.

In her letter, Fleming added the bus stop is being moved "out of respect for the victims and families of Tuesday’s devastating vehicle accident, and in an effort to be sensitive to all students utilizing that stop."

Lopez suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, charges are pending against Lopez.

Investigators are waiting for toxicology test results to come back to show if the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash.