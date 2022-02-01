5 Things To Know On Tuesday, February 1, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!
1. Pfizer expected to seek approval for COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5
Pfizer is expected to apply for FDA emergency authorization for a two-dose regimen of its COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old as soon as Tuesday.
That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive regulatory issues.
If approved, children could start getting the vaccine as soon as late February.
Early Pfizer data has shown the vaccine — which is administered to younger kids at one-tenth the strength of the adult shot — is safe and produces an immune response.
2. DeSantis calls on feds to fund Everglades reservoir
DeSantis was joined by U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla. and U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., at a stormwater treatment area in Wellington..
The Biden administration announced this month that $1.1 billion will be allocated for Everglades restoration as part of the $1.1 billion in funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
However, the governor said Monday he was disappointed that the federal government is not allocating any money to the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir Project. None of the lawmakers who joined DeSantis voted for the infrastructure bill.
3. Tom Brady addresses retirement reports
On the "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady told Jim Gray that he's still going through the process of evaluating whether he will return for another season.
On Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported that Brady would be retiring. Brady didn't directly criticize Schefter or Darlington for their report.
"We're in such an era of information and people want to be in front of the news often. I totally understand that and understand that's the environment we're in," Brady said. "I think for me, it's just literally day-to-day with me."
Brady, who was out of the country this weekend, said he was disappointed that the story took away some of the spotlight from the playoff games.
4. National Archives turns over Trump documents to Jan. 6 committee
The Jan. 6 committee received some of former President Donald Trump's documents Monday from the National Archives following a court battle.
Some of the documents had been ripped up. The records in possession of the National Archives include presidential diaries and visitor logs. However, it's unclear what documents were torn.
Trump had tried to prevent the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attacks from getting documents from his administration. He claimed they were subject to executive privilege.
However, multiple courts struck down that argument and the Supreme Court rejected a request to hear the case.
5. It's not delivery, it's getting paid to pick up your own pizza
Domino's Pizza has found a way that might push its customers to choose carryout over delivery.
Beginning Monday, they will start tipping carryout customers $3 as a credit to use on their next carryout order when they order online.
The new policy, which runs until May 22, comes ahead of the company's biggest pizza sales day - Super Bowl Sunday.
Today's Forecast
Nice day with highs in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies
Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.
On This Day In History
On February 1, 1960, in Greensboro, North Carolina, four Black college students spark a nationwide civil rights movement by refusing to leave a “whites-only” lunch counter at a popular retail store after they are denied service. The North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State students—Ezell Blair Jr., Franklin McCain, Joseph McNeil and David Richmond—become known as the “Greensboro Four.”
