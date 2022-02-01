5 Things To Know On Tuesday, February 1, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Pfizer expected to seek approval for COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5

Pfizer is expected to apply for FDA emergency authorization for a two-dose regimen of its COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old as soon as Tuesday.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive regulatory issues.

If approved, children could start getting the vaccine as soon as late February.

Early Pfizer data has shown the vaccine — which is administered to younger kids at one-tenth the strength of the adult shot — is safe and produces an immune response.

Mark Lennihan/ASSOCIATED PRESS A sign at Pfizer world headquarters is shown Sunday, Jan. 25, 2009 in New York. Under pressure from big investors and analysts to make a bold move, beleaguered drugmaker Pfizer Inc. appears to have one in the works with reported talks to buy smaller rival Wyeth for $60 billion. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

2. DeSantis calls on feds to fund Everglades reservoir

DeSantis was joined by U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla. and U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., at a stormwater treatment area in Wellington..

The Biden administration announced this month that $1.1 billion will be allocated for Everglades restoration as part of the $1.1 billion in funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

However, the governor said Monday he was disappointed that the federal government is not allocating any money to the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir Project. None of the lawmakers who joined DeSantis voted for the infrastructure bill.

DeSantis calls on feds for more Everglades restoration funding

3. Tom Brady addresses retirement reports

On the "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady told Jim Gray that he's still going through the process of evaluating whether he will return for another season.

On Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported that Brady would be retiring. Brady didn't directly criticize Schefter or Darlington for their report.

"We're in such an era of information and people want to be in front of the news often. I totally understand that and understand that's the environment we're in," Brady said. "I think for me, it's just literally day-to-day with me."

Brady, who was out of the country this weekend, said he was disappointed that the story took away some of the spotlight from the playoff games.

Matt Patterson/AP FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves toward the fans as he leaves the field after an NFL preseason football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Houston. Despite reports that he is retiring, Brady has told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers he hasn't made up his mind, two people familiar with the details told The Associated Press, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)

4. National Archives turns over Trump documents to Jan. 6 committee

The Jan. 6 committee received some of former President Donald Trump's documents Monday from the National Archives following a court battle.

Some of the documents had been ripped up. The records in possession of the National Archives include presidential diaries and visitor logs. However, it's unclear what documents were torn.

Trump had tried to prevent the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attacks from getting documents from his administration. He claimed they were subject to executive privilege.

However, multiple courts struck down that argument and the Supreme Court rejected a request to hear the case.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington. Arguments begin Tuesday, Feb. 9, in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump on allegations that he incited the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

5. It's not delivery, it's getting paid to pick up your own pizza

Domino's Pizza has found a way that might push its customers to choose carryout over delivery.

Beginning Monday, they will start tipping carryout customers $3 as a credit to use on their next carryout order when they order online.

The new policy, which runs until May 22, comes ahead of the company's biggest pizza sales day - Super Bowl Sunday.

Steven Senne/AP FILE - In this Monday, July 15, 2019 photo a Domino's logo is attached to the exterior of a Domino's Pizza location, in Norwood, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Today's Forecast

Nice day with highs in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies

Latest Weather Forecast: Tuesday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

On February 1, 1960, in Greensboro, North Carolina, four Black college students spark a nationwide civil rights movement by refusing to leave a “whites-only” lunch counter at a popular retail store after they are denied service. The North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State students—Ezell Blair Jr., Franklin McCain, Joseph McNeil and David Richmond—become known as the “Greensboro Four.”

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."