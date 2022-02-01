Watch
NewsLocal NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Pfizer expected to seek approval for COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Stew Milne/AP
A Pfizer sign is seen on a podium at the Pfizer Research & Development Laboratories Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Groton, CT. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 90% effective
Posted at 6:43 AM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 07:10:18-05

Pfizer is expected to apply for FDA emergency authorization for a two-dose regimen of its COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old soon.

The company’s application was expected to be submitted as soon as Tuesday.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive regulatory issues.

If approved, children could start getting the vaccine as soon as late February.

Early Pfizer data has shown the vaccine — which is administered to younger kids at one-tenth the strength of the adult shot — is safe and produces an immune response.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.