5 Things To Know on Tuesday, August 2, 2022

1. President Biden said drone strike on al-Qaida leader delivered 'justice'

President Joe Biden on Monday confirmed that a U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan this weekend killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri, declaring “justice has been delivered.”

“This terrorist leader is no more,” Biden said in an evening speech from the White House. Biden said U.S. intelligence officials tracked al-Zawahri to a home in downtown Kabul where he was hiding out with his family.

The president approved the operation last week and it was carried out on Sunday.

2. What's new for Palm Beach County schools

One of the biggest additions to safety in Palm Beach County public schools is the CENTEGIX CrisisAlert system, which will equip every school district employee with a panic button on their ID badge.

Starting with the 2022-2023 school year, on their registration, Palm Beach County students will be able to fill out what preferred name they'd like to go by.

As far as staffing goes, the county currently has more than 400 teaching vacancies, which is above the norm.

3. Starvation still poses threat to Florida manatees

Between January 1st and July 15, a total of 631 manatee deaths have been confirmed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Compare that to 864 during the same time frame last year when a record number of manatees died, most from a lack of their food supply— sea grass — which has been continuously wiped out by pollution like red tide.

As it stands, manatees are listed as a ‘threatened’ species. They have not been considered endangered since 2017, but that could all soon change.

4. Vanilla Ice to transform Lake Worth Beach building into pop-culture museum

The "Ice Ice Baby" rapper and host of the DIY Network's "The Vanilla Ice Project," who lives in Wellington, showed off his latest renovation project – gutting the 1922 Masonic building on Lake Avenue, near City Hall, and restoring the property to its 100-year-old splendor.

"We're gonna keep this place like the '20s so it's gonna feel like, you know, you're coming back in the '20s," Vanilla Ice, whose real name is Robert Van Winkle, told his followers in a recent Facebook video.

While taking his Facebook followers on a tour of the 18,000-square-foot, three-story building, Van Winkle showed off what he hopes will become a brewery on the first floor and the pop-culture museum on the second floor.

5. Spirit Halloween hiring 35,000 seasonal employees

If you’re looking for some spooky seasonal work, you might find it with Spirit Halloween, which is searching for 35,000 employees for the 2022 season.

The world’s largest specialty Halloween retailer, Spirit Halloween is hiring in all 50 states, at 1,450 locations.

The seasonal work lasts into November, when Spirit Halloween begins marking down their merchandise after Halloween, so you will be working even after Halloween has passed.

On This Day In History

On August 2, 1776, members of Congress affix their signatures to an enlarged copy of the Declaration of Independence.

Fifty-six congressional delegates in total signed the document, including some who were not present at the vote approving the declaration.

