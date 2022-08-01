Vanilla Ice wants to transform historic Lake Worth Beach building into pop-culture museum, brewery

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Vanilla Ice is working to transform an historic building in downtown Lake Worth Beach into a pop-culture museum and brewery.

The "Ice Ice Baby" rapper and host of the DIY Network's "The Vanilla Ice Project," who lives in Wellington, showed off his latest renovation project – gutting the 1922 Masonic building on Worth Avenue and restoring the property to its 100-year-old splendor.

"We're gonna keep this place like the '20s so it's gonna feel like, you know, you're coming back in the '20s," Vanilla Ice, whose real name is Robert Van Winkle, told his followers in a recent Facebook video.

Van Winkle said he plans to get it done within six months.

While taking his Facebook followers on a tour of the 18,000-square-foot, three-story building, Van Winkle showed off what he hopes will become a brewery on the first floor and the pop-culture museum on the second floor.

"Everything from Mohammed Ali to the movies to Vanilla Ice to '(Beverly Hills) 90210,' it's all gonna be in here," he said.

Van Winkle said he's also going to create a speakeasy in the basement and a rooftop bar on the top floor, complete with a wooden deck with a view of the Atlantic Ocean.

That's a brand new invention Lake Worth Beach residents, craft beer drinkers and the nostalgic type can all get behind.