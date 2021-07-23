Spirit Halloween hiring 35,000 seasonal employees

While we’re still in the middle of summer, fall will be here soon, and that means that Halloween is also creeping up.

If you’re looking for some spooky seasonal work, you might find it with Spirit Halloween, which is searching for 35,000 employees for the 2021 season. The world’s largest specialty Halloween retailer, Spirit Halloween is hiring in all 50 states, at 1,425 locations.

Of course, you’ll only want to apply if you love Halloween, but in addition to the fun of being immersed in all things spooky, Spirit Halloween says they offer flexible scheduling, competitive salaries, incentives and bonus opportunities, plus a 30% discount on all Spirit Halloween merchandise. The discount even includes their highest quality costumes and animatronics.

“It’s a competitive job landscape and we know candidates are looking for opportunities where they can learn and grow, while also having fun in a collaborative and high-energy environment,” CEO Steven Silverstein said in a press release.

The seasonal work lasts into November, when Spirit Halloween begins marking down their merchandise after Halloween, so you will be working even after Halloween has passed.

To find a location near you, more information and apply, just visit Spirit Halloween’s website.

Specializing in costumes, décor and accessories, each year, Spirit Halloween introduces hundreds of new items for children, teens and adults to celebrate the spookiest day of the year. They also have licensed merchandise for popular Halloween movies like “Beetlejuice” and “Hocus Pocus.”

While stores are only open during the season, the website operates year-round, so you can always get your Halloween fix.

The job market is hot right now, and a lot of companies are offering perks to potential employees to sweeten the deal. Papa John’s is offering $400 singing bonuses, and McDonald’s is raising hourly wages. Amazon is also offering signing bonuses, as is Walmart, which increased wages this spring, too. Chipotle is even offering tuition reimbursement.

