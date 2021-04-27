5 Things To Know On Tuesday, April 27, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Florida gets another seat at the table

The first results of the 2020 U.S. Census were released Monday, and Florida is gaining a seat in the House of Representatives.

Now, states who are gaining or losing seats will begin the process of redistricting ahead of the next election in less than two years. The changing number of representatives in the House will also impact the electoral college for the 2024 and 2028 presidential elections by changing how many electors there are for each of the states who are gaining or losing a House member.

The initial data also showed the population growth rate in this country declined, and was at its slowest rate since the Great Depression.

Florida to gain additional seat in U.S. House of Representatives following release of 2020 Census data

2. How does Florida's "State of Emergency" end? With silence

It appears as though Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has opted not to extend the declared "State of Emergency" through Executive Order 20-52, and that will likely have an impact on mask-wearing in your city, county and school district.

For the order to be extended, it was supposed to be signed once again by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, April 26. However, his office has made no announcements nor posted an updated executive order on websites for the State of Florida.

With it looking like the governor has rescinded the executive order, legal experts tell us that means it's up to Florida counties and cities to pass their own emergency orders

Wilfredo Lee/AP Wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis looks on during a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at a Navarro Discount Pharmacy in Hialeah, Fla. DeSantis announced that seniors will soon be able to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at Navarro Discount Pharmacies and CVS y mas pharmacies in Miami-Dade County. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

3. Want to make some changes through ballot initiatives? It's about to get more difficult

The Florida House sent Gov. Ron DeSantis a bill to limit contributions to groups promoting ballot initiatives on Monday.

Political committees seeking to change the constitution would be limited to $3,000 individual contributions until their proposal is approved for the ballot — a limit that could have made it impossible for medical marijuana and an increase in minimum wage to get before voters.

Separately, Republicans are also seeking a ballot measure that would ask voters to raise the threshold to pass a constitutional amendment from 60% of the votes cast to two-thirds. It used to be a simple majority before Republicans under then-Gov. Jeb Bush pushed to increase the threshold.

Pattie Steib Florida State Capitol

4. Applying for unemployment? Work search requirement resumes

Unemployed Floridians will once again have to prove they are looking for work to collect unemployment benefits.

The requirement was suspended last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the overload on the Department of Economic Opportunity CONNECT system.

To complete the work search requirement, those receiving benefits need to log on to the CONNECT system, click on request benefit payments and then complete the fraud acknowledgment page.

Work search requirement resumes in Florida for unemployment

5. Palm Beach beachgoer found packages with a $1.5 million price tag

Strange things have been found washed ashore on South Florida beaches this year, including a sea mine and a military drone.

Over the weekend, an official with U.S. Customs and Border Protection says a beachgoer found 65 pounds of cocaine washed up along the shoreline and called authorities.

This isn't the first incident of it's kind recently. In March, a snorkeler found nearly 70 pounds of cocaine floating off the Florida Keys. In December, another 75 pounds of cocaine were found also floating off the Florida Keys.

U.S. Border Patrol

Today's Forecast

Warming trend through Friday:

Latest Weather Forecast: Tuesday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

On April 27, 4977 B.C., the universe is created, according to German mathematician and astronomer Johannes Kepler, considered a founder of modern science. Kepler is best known for his theories explaining the motion of planets.



Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."