Florida waits to see if Gov. Ron DeSantis extends emergency order declaring state of emergency

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida is standing by and waiting to see if Gov. Ron DeSantis will extend his original COVID-19 emergency order another 60 days. DeSantis has until the end of Monday to sign an extension.

The decision on whether to extend the order impacts how the state will deal with the pandemic moving forward and could have a major impact on students.

Since March of last year, DeSantis has been extending his original emergency order in 60-day increments.

Declaring a state of emergency activates the state's emergency operations center. It's also allowed the state to work with and ask for assistance from the federal government

Additionally, the order has allowed the governor to deploy the Florida National Guard to help out.

The governor's order has also allowed state and local agencies to take additional precautions to keep workers safe from exposure.

Finally, it's allowed licensed health care workers who are certified in other states to practice in Florida. This allows for all hands to be on deck for testing, vaccination and care.