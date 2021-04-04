Watch
NewsStateBroward

Actions

Sea mine used for military training washes up on the beach

items.[0].image.alt
Public Domain
Broward County Sheriff's Office
A sea mine used as a military training device washed up on the beach in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea early Sunday morning.
Posted at 1:50 PM, Apr 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-04 13:50:34-04

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — A sea mine used as a military training device washed up on the beach in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea early Sunday morning.

A Broward County Sheriff's Office deputy on patrol discovered the device had washed up onshore.

Deputies secured the area around the item and closed off a portion of the beach.

The item had the word "inert" written on it.

The BSO Bomb Squad was called to the scene in an abundance of caution.

Officials from the United States Air Force also responded to the scene, and working in conjunction with the Bomb Squad, determined that the sea mine was safe and it was removed.

The beach has reopened.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right