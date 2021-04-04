Sea mine used for military training washes up on the beach

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — A sea mine used as a military training device washed up on the beach in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea early Sunday morning.

A Broward County Sheriff's Office deputy on patrol discovered the device had washed up onshore.

Deputies secured the area around the item and closed off a portion of the beach.

The item had the word "inert" written on it.

The BSO Bomb Squad was called to the scene in an abundance of caution.

Officials from the United States Air Force also responded to the scene, and working in conjunction with the Bomb Squad, determined that the sea mine was safe and it was removed.

The beach has reopened.