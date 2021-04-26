Watch
NewsRegion C Palm Beach CountyPalm Beach

Actions

Beachgoer finds $1.5 million worth of cocaine washed ashore in Palm Beach

items.[0].image.alt
USBP
Ez5yrv9X0AEu0gj.jpeg
Posted at 11:02 AM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 11:04:10-04

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Strange things have been found washed ashore on our local beaches this year including a sea mine and a military drone.

Over the weekend, one Palm Beach beachgoer found packages with a $1.5 million price tag.

An official with U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the beachgoer found 65 pounds of cocaine washed up along the shoreline and called authorities.

This isn't the first incident of it's kind recently. In March, a snorkeler found nearly 70 pounds of cocaine floating off the Florida Keys. In December, another 75 pounds of cocaine were found also floating off the Florida Keys.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right