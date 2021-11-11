5 Things To Know On Thursday, November 11, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. How to give back this Veterans Day and some great deals

WPTV has partnered with the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund for an all-day telethon. Phone lines are open until 7:30 p.m. at 561-880-9964.

The Wounded Veterans Relief Fund provides housing assistance, utilities assistance and financial help with emergency car repairs and car payments.

You can find Veterans Day deals on entertainment, dining and shopping in South Florida and the Treasure Coast here.

2. Advisories in effect for multiple beaches in Palm Beach County for poor water quality

Swimmers might want to think twice before taking a dip in the ocean in Palm Beach County.

Health advisories have been posted this week at multiple beaches in Palm Beach County due to poor water quality.

The beaches include Carlin Park in Jupiter, Riviera Beach, Phil Foster Park in Riviera Beach, Boynton Beach in the town of Ocean Ridge, Palm Beach Municipal in Palm Beach and Lake Worth-Kreusler in Lake Worth Beach.

3. SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travelers in 60 years

The Falcon rocket blasted off with four astronauts Wednesday night from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.

The flight comes just two days after SpaceX brought four other astronauts home, and lifts the number of people who have reached space past the 600 mark.

The three Americans and one German should reach the International Space Station in less than 24 hours

4. Capitol rioter found guilty of assaulting officer sentenced

Scott Fairlamb is the first person to be sentenced for assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Fairlamb was sentenced to 41 months in prison on Wednesday. Prosecutors had asked for a 44-month sentence, but Fairlamb's sentence is the longest of any Capitol rioter, so far.

The former MMA fighter pleaded guilty in May to two charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.

5. 900,000 kids have gotten their 1st dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

About 900,000 kids aged 5-11 will have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in their first week of eligibility, the White House said Wednesday.

Final clearance for the shots was granted by federal regulators on Nov. 2, with the first doses to kids beginning in some locations the following day.

Kids who begin the two-dose regimen by the end of next week will have full protection from the vaccines by Christmas.

Today's Forecast

Scattered showers and storms possible through later tonight ahead of weekend cold front:

Latest Weather Forecast: Thursday 5 a.m.

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

At the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the Great War ends. The First World War left nine million soldiers dead and 21 million wounded, with Germany, Russia, Austria-Hungary, France and Great Britain each losing nearly a million or more lives. In addition, at least five million civilians died from disease, starvation, or exposure.

