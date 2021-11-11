All-day telethon to raise money for Wounded Veterans Relief Fund

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV has partnered with the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund on this Veterans Day for a very special cause.

The Wounded Veterans Relief Fund is a nonprofit organization with a mission to save lives and keep families together.

It offers assistance to disabled veterans throughout Florida.

The Wounded Veterans Relief Fund provides housing assistance, utilities assistance and financial help with emergency car repairs and car payments.

An all-day telethon will take place Thursday to help raise money for the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund.

PNC Bank has already agreed to contribute a matching donation of up to $15,000.

Click here for more information about how your donation can help the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund.