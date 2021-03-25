5 Things To Know On Thursday, March 25, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Fire Weather Watch for Okeechobee County after Indian River County sees brush fires

Abnormally dry conditions have made it easy for brush fires to spark.

A Fire Weather watch has been issued for Okeechobee County from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. today. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Crews battled a 52-acre brush fire in Indian River County on Wednesday that threatened at least seven structures, including several homes, authorities say.

2. Tree frog from Stuart will be the next Cadbury bunny

More than 12,000 animals competed in the Cadbury bunny tryouts, but the big floppy ears will be heading to Stuart.

As this year's big winner, Betty the Australian White's tree frog will star in the 2021 Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial and receive a $5,000 cash prize.

Betty is making history as the competition’s smallest winner, first amphibian and first female winner of the competition.

3. Woman says she was trapped in Delray Beach storm drain for weeks

Kennedy told police she went for a swim on March 3 in a canal when she came across a doorway near a shallow part of the canal, which she entered, found multiple tunnels and became lost.

She told police she walked around the labyrinth of tunnels for about three weeks before spotting some light and saw people walking past her, prompting her to sit in place at that location. That drain was three miles from where she said she went swimming.

Police said it's possible for someone to survive that long in the storm drain but are skeptical about it her story.

4. President Biden will host his first formal news conference today

While Biden has at times answered questions in more informal settings, and has done one-on-one interviews for several TV news networks, this will be his first formal news conference.

It comes amid a surge of unaccompanied migrant children crossing the US border, a pair of mass shootings during the last week, and a US economy attempting to reopen amid the pandemic.

The news conference is slated to begin at 1:15 p.m. ET Thursday.

Andrew Harnik/AP President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations, from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

5. Why is everyone talking about Cinnamon Toast Crunch?

Jensen Karp, a comedian who happens to be married to “Boy Meets World” star Danielle Fishel, stirred up the internet this week when he posted photos of the apparent shrimp tails on Twitter, asking the cereal’s page what the deal was.

As if the apparent shrimp tails weren’t enough, Karp also told CNN that he later found something black in the pieces of cereal that he was eating and in another box of the cereal, he spotted what looks like dental floss.

General Mills, the owner of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, has issued a statement, again saying the items didn’t get into the boxes at their facility.

Ummmm @CTCSquares - why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

On This Day In History

In one of the darkest moments of America’s industrial history, the Triangle Shirtwaist Company factory in New York City burns down, killing 146 workers, on March 25, 1911. The tragedy led to the development of a series of laws and regulations that better protected the safety of factory workers.

