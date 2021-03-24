Indian River County brush fire threatens several homes, authorities say

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Crews battled a 52-acre brush fire in Indian River County on Wednesday that threatened at least seven structures, including several homes, authorities say.

According to the Florida Forest Service, the broke out near the 14000 block of 89th Street in Fellsmere.

"We're on the road, right beside us, fire," said Dwayne Sprenger, a Fellsmere resident. "Trees are going up, we had to kind of move because of heat."

At least four homes and three other buildings, either garages or sheds, were threatened at one time, but none were damaged.

"When I came in from the other way coming to the house, it was ugly," said Sprenger.

The Florida Forest Service had three dozers and one engine at the scene.

"This time of year, you have to look out for the winds," said Forest Area Supervisor David Gubrich with Florida Forest Service. "Also, we haven't had a decent rain in such a long period."

A Florida Department of Transportation traffic camera showed a tower of smoke shooting into the sky from a wooded area on Wednesday afternoon.

"The biggest thing is to be mindful," said Gubrich. "If you are out there with a campfire or a warming fire, be mindful of the conditions around you."