5 things to know on Thursday, March 10, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Drivers making tough choices as gas prices hit records highs in Florida

"I have to budget for it now, got to work gas into the equation," said Matthew Reid outside a gas station on Okeechobee Boulevard near West Palm Beach. "It takes $60 to fill this up now."

He said it's causing him to make some tough choices.

"Cutting out on groceries, going to see the movies to see Batman, cutting out on all those kind of things I like to do," Reid said.

Others said they started cutting back on things weeks ago when gas first started going up.

Drivers making tough decisions as gas prices rise

2. Man awarded for saving children from burning car

The St. Lucie County Fire District awarded a Fort Pierce man a life-saving award for pulling three young children out of a burning car.

Wednesday, the children also got to show him their gratitude.

Carl Noble was recognized in front of his family and firefighters for putting his life on the line to save the children, ages 4, 6, and 8.

Carl Noble: Fort Pierce man given life-saving award for pulling three children from burning car

3. Man who killed wife, buried remains in backyard found guilty

A Boynton Beach man accused of killing his wife and burying her remains in the backyard of his home was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison Wednesday afternoon.

Roberto Colon, 67, was immediately sentenced after jurors in his murder trial returned the guilty verdict.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office/WPTV Roberto Colon has been found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

4. US warns Russia could try using chemical weapons

The U.S. government publicly warned that Russia might seek to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, after Russia, without evidence, accused Ukraine of having chemical weapons labs.

Evan Vucci/AP White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

5. Fired Dolphins head coach Brian Flores wants lawsuit against NFL heard in court

Brian Flores wants the NFL to reject a request by the Miami Dolphins for an arbitration hearing regarding his class-action lawsuit against the team and league.

Flores is alleging racist hiring practices and seeking unspecified damages.

Wilfredo Lee/AP Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores directs his team during the second half of a game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Today's Forecast

This afternoon, near-record heat with highs climbing into the upper 80s, mostly sunny, then showers and storms firing up along the sea breeze tracking towards the coast through the afternoon.

South Florida weather 3/10/22

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

James Earl Ray pleads guilty to the murder of Dr. Martin Luther King and is sentenced to 99 years in jail.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."