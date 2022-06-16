5 Things To Know on Thursday, June 16, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. FBI joins search for missing 12-year-old Boynton Beach boy

The FBI is now involved in the search for 12-year-old Yvens Clervoir who ran away from his Boynton Beach home on Sunday.

Police said Clervoir has run away from home eight times since March. However, he usually returns after only a few hours, and in this latest case, Clervoir has been gone for three days.

If you've seen Clervoir, please call the Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-742-6100 or Sgt. Astrel Labbe at 561-350-9204.

2. Florida the only state to skip pre-ordering Covid-19 vaccines for kids

The Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisers gave a thumbs-up to vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer for the littlest kids.

If all the regulatory steps are cleared, shots should be available next week, but not in Florida.

Florida is the only state in the nation that has not placed an order with the federal government for doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for young children, saying the distribution process is “convoluted.”

The Florida Department of Health said the state was choosing not to order vaccines from the federal government and instead leaving it to individual doctors to request vaccines directly.

3. Fed makes largest interest rate jump in 28 years

The Federal Reserve Wednesday afternoon announced its largest interest rate hike since 1994 — a bigger increase than it had previously signaled and a sign that the central bank is struggling to restrain stubbornly high inflation.

The central bank raised its short-term benchmark rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, far larger than the typical quarter-point increase, to a range of 1.5% to 1.75%. It also forecasts additional large rate hikes through the end of the year.

Sizable increases heighten borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, likely leading to an economic slowdown and raising the risk of a recession. The Fed's previous rate hikes have increased mortgage rates roughly 2 percentage points since the year began and have slowed home sales.

4. Bam Margera missing after leaving court-appointed rehab in Delray Beach

Police are looking for "Jackass" star Bam Margera after he fled his court-ordered rehab stay in Delray Beach.

According to a Delray Beach police report, Margera left the rehab facility Monday night after the 42-year-old skateboarder and stunt performer told the manager that he was "unsatisfied" with the treatment and "leaving the facility."

Although staff members said Margera didn't appear to be a danger to himself or others, they told police they were concerned that he left while under a court order.

Todd Williamson/Invision/AP This Jan. 14, 2013, file photo shows "Jackass" star Bam Margera at the premiere of "The Last Stand" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

5. Third Jan. 6 Committee hearing today

Thursday's 1 p.m. hearing from the House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection will be all about former Vice President Mike Pence, who was at the center of former President Donald Trump's last-ditch effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election on January 6, 2021.

With two live witnesses Thursday, the House panel intends to show how Trump’s false claims of a fraudulent election left him grasping for alternatives as courts turned back dozens of lawsuits challenging the vote.

Trump latched onto conservative law professor John Eastman’s obscure plan and launched a public and private pressure campaign on Pence days before the vice president was to preside over the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress to certify Joe Biden's election victory. A federal judge has said it is “more likely than not” Trump committed crimes over the scheme.

On This Day In History

On June 16, 1884, the first roller coaster in America opens at Coney Island, in Brooklyn, New York. Known as a switchback railway, it was the brainchild of LaMarcus Thompson, traveled approximately six miles per hour and cost a nickel to ride.

