Florida the only state to not order Covid vaccines for kids under 5

The Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisers gave a thumbs-up to vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer for children under 5.

If all the regulatory steps are cleared, shots should be available next week, but not in Florida.

Florida is the only state in the nation that hasn't placed an order with the federal government for doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for young children.

“The Florida Department of Health has made it clear to the federal government that states do not need to be involved in the convoluted vaccine distribution process, especially when the federal government has a track record of developing inconsistent and unsustainable COVID-19 policies,” the department said.

The Florida Department of Health said the state was choosing not to order vaccines from the federal government and instead leaving it to individual doctors to request vaccines directly.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 442 children under five years old have died from COVID-19.