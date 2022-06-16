Bam Margera missing after leaving court-appointed rehab in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Police are looking for "Jackass" star Bam Margera after he fled his court-ordered rehab stay in Delray Beach.

According to a Delray Beach police report, Margera left the rehab facility Monday night after the 42-year-old skateboarder and stunt performer told the manager that he was "unsatisfied" with the treatment and "leaving the facility."

The name of the treatment facility was redacted in the report but is located on Southeast Third Avenue.

According to the report, Margera said he was going to check himself into another facility on Northeast Fourth Avenue. The manager told police he saw Margera leave in a black Honda sedan.

Although staff members said Margera didn't appear to be a danger to himself or others, they told police they were concerned that he left while under a court order.

Officer Jonathan Belman Otero wrote that he went to the other facility to look for Margera, but he wasn't there.

Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP Bam Margera attends the sixth annual Revolver Golden Gods award show at Club Nokia on April 23, 2014, in Los Angeles.

In May, Margera announced on Instagram that he had completed a year of substance abuse treatment.

That was the same month that Margera injured his arm at a Delray Beach skateboard park and wound up in a cast, according to TMZ. Margera posted pictures of his injured right arm on his Instagram page.

Margera has battled addiction throughout the years, which reduced his role in the latest "Jackass" sequel. Margera settled his wrongful termination lawsuit against "Jackass" collaborator Johnny Knoxville and Paramount Pictures in April.

"Jackass Forever," the fourth installment in the film franchise that further chronicles the misadventures of Margera, Knoxville and the other MTV reality series stars, was released earlier this year.