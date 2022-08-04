5 Things To Know on Thursday, August 4, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Back-to-back launches in Cape Canaveral today

Cape Canaveral will host two back-to-back launches from rival companies Thursday.

The United Launch Alliance will launched a military surveillance satellite aboard an Atlas V rocket at 6:29 a.m. and than thirteen hours later at 7:03 p.m., a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will also fly from a nearby Cape Canaveral pad with South Korea's first lunar mission.

The launch day doubleheader will mark the shortest span between two space launches from Florida’s Space Coast since 1967.

2. US Senate votes to ratify Finland and Sweden's NATO membership

The U.S. Senate voted on Wednesday to ratify Sweden and Finland's membership to the NATO military alliance with a vote of 95-1. GOP Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri voted in opposition and GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky voted present.

NATO formalized its invitation to Sweden and Finland to join the alliance at the end of June and the decision must go to the 30 member states' parliaments and legislatures for final ratification.

President Joe Biden sent the protocols for ratification to the Senate in July, paving the way for the vote, which needed to be approved by two-thirds of the Senate to succeed.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., center, is flanked by Paivi Nevala, minister counselor of the Finnish Embassy, left, and Karin Olofsdotter, Sweden's ambassador to the U.S., as he welcomes diplomats just before the Senate vote to ratify NATO membership for the two nations in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

3. New Florida law expands charter school approval powers to state

A quietly signed new state law is expected to put charter school growth on an even faster track in Florida by expanding who can approve charter school applications — not just to local school boards — but to a statewide commission.

Charter school advocates call it a way to streamline approvals, but critics call it another push by the state's Republican leadership to further privatize education and dismantle traditional public schools.

For every child who attends a charter school, money is diverted away from traditional public schools.

4. 'Days of Our Lives' moving to Peacock in September

"Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of our lives." Just not on NBC.

NBC announced Wednesday that the long-running "Days of Our Lives" soap opera is moving solely to Peacock on Sept 12.

It will also be home to past episodes of the popular daytime soap opera on NBC, its home since 1965.

NBC

5. NFL appeals Deshaun Watson's 6-game suspension

The NFL has decided to appeal the six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to multiple reports.

The suspension resulted from the NFL's investigation into allegations made by two dozen women who accused Watson of sexual assault and harassment. Two grand juries declined to indict Watson on criminal charges.

The NFL wanted Watson to be suspended for the entire season.

On This Day In History

On August 4, 1892, Andrew and Abby Borden are found hacked to death in their Fall River, Massachusetts, home.

Suspicion soon fell on one of the Bordens’ two daughters, Lizzie, age 32 and single, who lived with her wealthy father and stepmother and was the only other person besides their maid, Bridget Sullivan, who was home when the bodies were found. Lizzie Borden was arrested and charged with the double homicide. As a result of the crime’s sensational nature, her trial attracted national attention.

