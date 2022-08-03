'Days of Our Lives' moving to Peacock in September

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — "Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of our lives." Just not on NBC.

NBC announced Wednesday that the long-running "Days of Our Lives" soap opera is moving to Peacock.

It will also be home to past episodes of the popular daytime soap opera on NBC, its home since 1965.

But starting Sept. 12, "Days of Our Lives" will be streaming on Peacock.

In its place will be "NBC News Daily," an hourlong news program.

"This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers," Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. "With a large percentage of the 'Days of Our Lives' audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show's loyal fan base on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers."

The show currently airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on WPTV.