Back-to-back launches in Cape Canaveral Thursday

SpaceX Falcon 9 on launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Sept. 15, 2021
Chris O'Meara/AP
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket sits on Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39-A Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Cape Canaveral , Fla.
SpaceX Falcon 9 on launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Sept. 15, 2021
Posted at 6:02 AM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 06:02:23-04

Cape Canaveral will host two back-to-back launches from rival companies Thursday.

Missions carried by both United Launch Alliance (ULA) and SpaceX are hoping to liftoff.

If schedules hold, United Launch Alliance will launch a military surveillance satellite aboard an Atlas V rocket at 6:29 a.m.

Less than thirteen hours later at 7:03 p.m., a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will also fly from a nearby Cape Canaveral pad with South Korea's first lunar mission.

The Cape Canaveral spaceport is poised to surpass the record for most missions in a year to fly into orbit from its launch pads.

The launch day doubleheader would also mark the shortest span between two space launches from Florida’s Space Coast since 1967.

