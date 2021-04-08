5 Things To Know On Thursday, April 8, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Former Florida State star Travis Rudolph accused of murder in Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Rudolph was arrested early Wednesday after a double shooting in Lake Park, which left one person dead and another wounded.

Rudolph, 25, was a star wide receiver at Cardinal Newman who went on to play for Jimbo Fisher at Florida State.

Rudolph made headlines while at FSU in 2016 when, during a team visit to a Tallahassee elementary school, he decided to sit with a boy with autism who was eating alone at a lunch table. The moment was captured in a photograph that Bo's mother shared on Facebook, along with a heartfelt message that quickly went viral.

Former Florida State football player arrested, accused of murder

2. Walk-up vaccine clinic in West Palm Beach today as UK variant becomes dominant strain

The one-day event will be held Thursday at the United Haitian Baptist Church in West Palm Beach located at 2015 Parker Avenue from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until supplies last.

A variant strain of the coronavirus, one that was first discovered in the United Kingdom, is now the dominant strain of the virus circulating throughout the United States.

The UK variant is considered more transmissible than the original strain of the virus, spreading more easily from person to person. The strain was responsible for a massive increase in coronavirus cases in the UK at the start of 2021.

No appointment needed for pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site in West Palm Beach

3. Big Events At The Florida Capitol: Bobby Bowden receives high honor, DeSantis privately gets vaccine

Gov. Ron DeSantis presented Bowden with the inaugural Florida Medal of Freedom, a new civilian award that recognizes individuals who have contributed greatly to the Sunshine State.

DeSantis received the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine last week, according to a statement from his office Wednesday.

The governor previously hinted he might receive the shot on camera, but instead received his dose without the media present.

Bobby Bowden receives Florida's Medal of Freedom

4. Palm Beach County corrections deputies arrested, accused of smuggling drugs into jail

Deputy Kirkland faces charges of introducing contraband into a county facility and trafficking in methamphetamine. Deputy Jose Gutierrez faces charges of conspiracy to introduce contraband into a county detention facility and possession of marijuana.

A probable cause affidavit for Gutierrez says he received a food delivery at the jail. Inside the Domino's pizza box and two Domino's sandwich bags were two plastic bags containing marijuana. Officials say Kirkland coordinated with a woman who inmates called to place orders.

Both deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave.

2 Palm Beach County corrections deputies arrested

5. Sheriff: Tiger Woods was driving 40 mph speed limit during crash

Officials say Woods was traveling between 84 and 87 mph when his SUV breached a curb, according to data retrieved from the car's onboard computer system. The speed limit in the area of the crash is 45 mph.

Officials added that while Woods has "no recollection" of the crash, they believe he may have mistakenly hit the accelerator instead of the brakes when his SUV approached a curve in the road. Officials say Woods will not be cited or charged.

On Thursday, the Masters will get underway without Woods as he continues to recover from his injuries.



Today's Forecast

Temperatures warming up through Sunday:

Latest Weather Forecast: Thursday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

On April 8, 1990, 18-year-old Ryan White dies of pneumonia, due to having contracted AIDS from a blood transfusion. He had been given six months to live in December of 1984 but defied expectations and lived for five more years, during which time his story helped educate the public and dispel widespread misconceptions about HIV/AIDS.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."