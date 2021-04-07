Legendary FSU football coach Bobby Bowden receives inaugural Florida Medal of Freedom

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Legendary Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden earned a high honor on Wednesday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis presented Bowden with the inaugural Florida Medal of Freedom, a new civilian award that recognizes individuals who have contributed greatly to the Sunshine State.

"What he was able to accomplish to put this university on the map as such a great football program, it obviously meant a lot for the school. It meant a lot for the state of Florida," DeSantis said during a news conference at the governor's mansion.

Bowden was the head coach at Florida State from 1976 to 2009, where he racked up more than 350 career victories and won two national championships.

"I could not have received a greater honor than this," Bowden said. "I appreciate you giving me this honor. I will treasure it the rest of my life."

Joining Bowden at Wednesday's news conference were Florida State President John Thrasher, as well as coaches and players from FSU's 1993 and 1999 national championship teams.