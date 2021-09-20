5 Things To Know On Monday, September 20, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Body matching description of Gabby Petito found in Wyoming

Authorities confirmed that a body, matching the description of missing Florida woman Gabby Petito, was found in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park.

2. Pfizer says late-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in children show shots are safe and effective

Late-stage trials of Pfizer vaccine in children show that the shots were safe and effective in kids aged between 5 and 11.

3. South Florida Haitian community react to expulsions of migrants

The U.S. is flying Haitians, who are camped in a Texas border town, back to their homeland and trying to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.

4. Treasure Coast teachers use classroom cameras to reach quarantined students

Teachers are finding ways to stay connected to students sent home to quarantine for COVID-19 exposure.

5. Port St. Lucie to select new mayor during Tuesday election

Port St. Lucie is gearing up for a special election Tuesday that has two big seats up for grabs, including mayor.

Today's Forecast

Highs in the upper 80s with scattered showers and storms moving inland throughout the day.

First Alert Traffic

No major traffic disruptions to start your morning commute.

On This Day In History

In a highly publicized "Battle of the Sexes" tennis match, top women's player Billie Jean King beats Bobby Riggs, a former No. 1 ranked men's player on Sept. 20, 1973.

