More scattered showers and storms this afternoon

WPTV
Kahtia Hall 2021
Posted at 4:05 AM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 04:05:31-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Temperatures this morning are in the mid to upper 70s with some showers possible towards the coast.

This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s, scattered showers and storms moving inland throughout the day.

Tomorrow through Wednesday, similar weather days ahead. Morning coastal showers, followed by afternoon inland showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

By the end of the workweek, a front approaches, and stalls then out. Scattered showers and storms in the forecast. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s.

