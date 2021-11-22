5 Things To Know On Monday, November 22, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Multiple fatalities after SUV plows through Wisconsin holiday parade

The city of Waukesha, Wisconsin, says at least 5 people are dead and more than 40 injured after an SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in the Milwaukee suburb.

Cellphone video captured the red SUV speeding through the crowd, hitting pedestrians and accelerating throughout the route.

Police have said a “person of interest” is in custody but have not provided details about the person or any possible motive.

2. Death of 14-year-old boy in Palm Beach Gardens determined to be homicide

The body of Ryan Rogers, 14, was found near the Central Boulevard sidewalk at the Interstate 95 overpass, police said. A bicycle was found near his body.

Police said Saturday that the cause of death is not being disclosed at this time and that his death was not the result of a traffic-related collision.

Anyone with information about this homicide is urged to contact the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department at 561-799-4445.

3. Later, Gator! Dan Mullen fired after stunning fall

Florida has fired coach Dan Mullen, a day after his sixth loss in nine games.

Athletic director Scott Stricklin announced the move Sunday, less than 24 hours after Florida's 24-23 loss to Missouri in overtime.

Running backs coach and special teams coordinator Greg Knox will serve as interim coach for the regular-season finale against rival Florida State. Both teams need a win in order to become bowl eligible.

4. 2 missionaries from US organization freed after being kidnapped in Haiti

Christian Aid Ministries confirmed Sunday that two of the 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti last month have been freed.

The organization, based in Holmes County, Ohio, said it could not provide or confirm the names of those released at this time.

Sixteen Americans and one Canadian were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang in Haiti on Oct. 16 after the missionaries had built an orphanage.

5. IOC interview with Peng Shuai raises even more questions

Peng Shuai's appearance in a video call with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach aired after the Chinese tennis player was out of public view for almost three weeks.

The interview offered few details, no follow-ups on her allegations of a Chinese former vice premier of forcing her to have sex with him. The interview invited more questions for the IOC, Peng, and China.

Not only is the IOC now embroiled in this scandal, it has also been widely criticized for going ahead with the Olympics despite alleged crimes against humanity taking place in China.

On This Day In History

On November 22, 1963, John Fitzgerald Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States, is assassinated while traveling through Dallas, Texas, in an open-top convertible.

As their vehicle passed the Texas School Book Depository Building at 12:30 p.m., Lee Harvey Oswald allegedly fired three shots from the sixth floor, fatally wounding President Kennedy and seriously injuring Governor Connally.

