Watch
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Florida

Actions

Missouri beats Gators on 2-point conversion in OT 24-23

Connor Bazelak connects with Daniel Parker Jr. for game-winning play
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
L.G. Patterson/AP
Missouri tight end Daniel Parker Jr. (82) holds up the ball as teammates Michael Maietti (55) and Javon Foster (76) celebrate his winning catch during overtime against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbia, Mo.
Missouri Tigers tight end Daniel Parker Jr. celebrates game-winning 2-point conversion to beat Florida Gators in OT in 2021
Posted at 8:31 PM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 20:34:43-05

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Connor Bazelak threw a 2-point conversion pass to Daniel Parker Jr. to lift Missouri to a 24-23 overtime victory over Florida on Saturday.

The Tigers (6-5, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) drew within a point on Tyler Badie's 13-yard touchdown run, and Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz elected to go for 2 rather than send the game to a second overtime with a PAT kick. Parker, a tight end, slipped undetected into the left side of the end zone and caught the lobbed pass.

Badie rushed 27 times for 146 yards.

Bazelak completed 15 of 26 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown.

Florida Gators QB Emory Jones sits in Missouri Tigers end zone after incomplete pass in fourth quarter in 2021
Florida quarterback Emory Jones sits in his end zone after an incomplete pass during the fourth quarter of a game against Missouri, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbia, Mo.

Florida (5-6, 2-6 SEC) got the ball first in overtime, and Emory Jones caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver Trent Whittemore on a trick play to give the Gators a brief lead.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)