5 Things To Know On Monday, May 24, 2021

1. 'Unattended campfire' responsible for 1,150-acre wildfire in Indian River County

The Florida Forest Service said a preliminary investigation has determined Friday's 1,150-acre wildfire was caused by an unattended campfire left in a park by someone Thursday evening.

The large and fast-growing wildfire was fueled by dry, windy conditions and closed part of Interstate 95 near the Indian River-Brevard County line for 10 hours Friday.

Also Friday, a voluntary evacuation order was put in place for the greater Fellsmere area from 97th Street to 109th Street, as well as everything east of Willow Street. The order was lifted Friday evening and the interstate reopened shortly before 10 p.m.

2. Already, Ana? Hurricane season started early for the 7th year in a row

Subtropical Storm Ana formed early Saturday, becoming the first named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

Ana is now post-tropical and is expected to become a remnant low sometime today. The rest of the Tropics remain quiet at this time.

Earlier this week, WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Kate Wentzel explained why there have been so many early-forming storms in recent years.

3. Phil Mickelson wins PGA Championship, becoming oldest major champion in history

Phil Mickelson put himself in the record book Sunday by winning the PGA Championship to become the oldest major champion in golf history.

Mickelson won his sixth major and becomes the first player in PGA Tour history to win 30 years apart.

Mickelson said he now plans to move to Jupiter Island.

4. What's going on with the Arizona audit?

The audit of election results in Arizona's largest county could have been done by an experienced election auditor, but instead the president of the Republican-controlled state Senate picked a small, obscure Florida company whose leader posted election conspiracy theories on Twitter.

That's led to a strange scene in Arizona for the past several weeks. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, all but one of whom are Republicans, this week accused Republicans in the Senate of having “rented out the once-good name of the Arizona Senate” to “grifters.”

The company that received the contract is called Cyber Ninjas. It never even submitted a bid. Senate President Karen Fann says she doesn't remember how she heard of them.

5. Steve's Ride for the Red Cross kicks off today:

In 1999, First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle began the tradition of pedaling through paradise to share a message about hurricane preparedness and to raise money for the American Red Cross, which helps when a hurricane hits.

The COVID-19 pandemic is putting a twist on this WPTV tradition. While Steve won't be biking to various businesses to pick up donations, he is still leading an effort to support the American Red Cross.

You can make a donation to the Red Cross by calling 833-319-GIVE or by visiting redcross.org/weagleride.

Today's Forecast

Warming trend through the weekend:

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

The Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 on May 24, 1935 in Major League Baseball’s first-ever night game, played courtesy of recently installed lights at Crosley Field in Cincinnati.

