5 Things To Know On Monday, March 29, 2021

1. How to book vaccine appointments online and by phone in Florida

Beginning March 29, all Floridians 40 years old and older are eligible to get vaccinated. One week later on April 5, all adults in Florida will be eligible. That will include 16 and 17-year-olds who are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.

Publix pharmacies do online sign-ups every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning at 7 a.m. Other pharmacies have thousands of appointments available across our area, but they do not release them at specific times.

You can find all of the links and phone numbers at the link above.

2. Shooting suspect in custody at Everglades National Park

A 33-year-old domestic violence suspect was taken into custody Sunday night after opening fire at park rangers at Everglades National Park.

The man was suspected of a domestic violence incident earlier in the day, but was gone when rangers arrived. They later found his vehicle abandoned on the main park road and had reason to believe he was armed and had fled into the woods.

The suspect fired shots at the rangers along the main park road, but hours later surrendered and was taken into custody.

In this Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, photo, a cypress tree is seen at dawn in Everglades National Park.

3. Ship 'partially refloated,' but still stuck in Suez Canal

A huge container ship blocking the Suez Canal for nearly a week has been partially refloated.

The 400-metre (430-yard) long Ever Given became jammed diagonally across a southern section of the canal in high winds early last Tuesday, halting traffic on the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

At least 369 vessels were waiting to transit the canal, including dozens of container ships, bulk carriers and oil tankers.

4. Veteran BSO detention sergeant dies after contracting coronavirus

Sgt. Shane Owens, 48, became the seventh person in the Broward County Sheriff's Office to die of complications from the coronavirus.

"Shane was a no nonsense, tell-it-like-it-is supervisor who held people accountable," Lt. Col. Tim Langelier, the director of operations and administration with the BSO's Department of Detention, said. "But more importantly, he taught them how to be the best they could be. If BSO had a Hall of Fame, Sgt. Shane Owens would be in it."

Sgt. Shane Owens, 48, died after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

5. Update from Florida lawmakers halfway through legislative session

Florida lawmakers have just over one month left in the legislative session. The last day of the Florida legislative session is April 30.

One of the most talked about bills is one that addresses elections in our state.

Sen. Gayle Harrell gives an update on the latest activity in Tallahassee

Another controversial bill addresses protests in Florida.

Sen. Bobby Powell gives an update on the latest activity in Tallahassee

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

On This Day In History

On March 29, 1973, two months after the signing of the Vietnam peace agreement, the last U.S. combat troops leave South Vietnam as Hanoi frees the remaining American prisoners of war held in North Vietnam. America’s direct eight-year intervention in the Vietnam War was at an end.

