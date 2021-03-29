Shooting suspect in custody at Everglades National Park

EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK, Fla. — A suspect has been taken into custody after an active shooter was reported Sunday night at Everglades National Park.

Visitors were told to shelter in place in a message on the park's official Twitter account.

The message went on to say that the main road in the park was closed.

Active shooter incident happening at Everglades NP. Main park road (SR 9336) closed for public safety. Visitors/residents in Flamingo should shelter in place. Suspect is a 33 y.o. white male. Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies are coordinating the response. — Everglades National Park (@EvergladesNPS) March 29, 2021

The tweet described the suspect as a 33-year-old man.

A later tweet from the park said the suspect fired at park rangers "unprovoked."

There are no injuries to report as of now. Suspect fired at park rangers unprovoked. Suspect is still at large. — Everglades National Park (@EvergladesNPS) March 29, 2021

No injuries were reported.

Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies were coordinating the response.

A tweet from the park at 9:07 p.m. said the shooter was taken into custody.

Suspect has been located and is in custody. Incident has been resolved. Press release to follow soon. Please continue to avoid the area. — Everglades National Park (@EvergladesNPS) March 29, 2021

No other information was immediately available.

Everglades National Park is maintained by the National Park Service. It sits in portions of Miami-Dade, Monroe and Collier counties.