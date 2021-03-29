Menu

Watch
NewsStateMiami-Dade

Actions

Shooting suspect in custody at Everglades National Park

Suspect accused of firing at park rangers
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
In this Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, photo, a cypress tree is seen at dawn in Everglades National Park.
Cypress tree at Everglades National Park in 2019
Posted at 8:56 PM, Mar 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-28 21:34:13-04

EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK, Fla. — A suspect has been taken into custody after an active shooter was reported Sunday night at Everglades National Park.

Visitors were told to shelter in place in a message on the park's official Twitter account.

The message went on to say that the main road in the park was closed.

The tweet described the suspect as a 33-year-old man.

A later tweet from the park said the suspect fired at park rangers "unprovoked."

No injuries were reported.

Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies were coordinating the response.

A tweet from the park at 9:07 p.m. said the shooter was taken into custody.

No other information was immediately available.

Everglades National Park is maintained by the National Park Service. It sits in portions of Miami-Dade, Monroe and Collier counties.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right