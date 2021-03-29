How to book vaccine appointments online and by phone in Florida

With more people now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, you may be trying to find the best place to book an appointment.

Beginning March 29, all Floridians 40 years old and older are eligible to get vaccinated. One week later on April 5, all adults in Florida will be eligible. That will include 16 and 17-year-olds who are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.

Publix pharmacies do online sign-ups every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning at 7 a.m. Monday and Friday booking sessions are for the Moderna vaccine and Wednesdays are for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. However, it appears there may not be a Wednesday sign up this week. To sign up, click here.

Other pharmacies have thousands of appointments available across our area, but they do not release them at specific times. You'll have to check early and often to try to secure an appointment.

The following pharmacies offer appointments throughout our area:



Walgreens- You can also call Walgreens at 1-800-925-4733 if you don't have internet access.

CVS

The Health Care District of Palm Beach County just launched a new website to schedule appointments instead of the previous email waitlist system. You can check for available appointments by clicking here.

You can also pre-register through the state to get in line for your vaccine. Click here for more information.

If you do not have internet access, each county has a specific phone number to offer assistance. To see that list, click here.